[Watch] Fans at Wankhede Stadium boo MI captain Hardik Pandya during IPL 2024 clash vs RCB

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya continued to receive negative reception from fans in IPL 2024. Fans have booed him during most of MI's matches in the season so far. It all started after Mumbai traded him back to their side from Gujarat Titans (GT) and then replaced him with Rohit Sharma as captain.

Things continued to be hostile for Hardik on Thursday during the home match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Fans kept booing Pandya whenever he was in action during the initial parts of the innings of the match while MI were fielding.

However, things changed later in the game when Hardik Pandya came out to bat in the second innings. Fans were heard cheering for him loudly as he finished the game for his side with a blazing cameo of 21* (6).

It was a great game as a captain for Hardik, with MI pulling off a clinical seven-wicket win against RCB. The Bengaluru side batted first and notched up a decent total of 196/9. Mumbai Indians then galloped to the target in just 15.3 overs on the back of impactful half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in the top order.

"Feels good and the way we won is quite impressive"- Hardik Pandya

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the comprehensive win against RCB, Hardik Pandya reviewed his team's performance and said:

"Feels good and the way we won is quite impressive. Impact player rule has given us the opportunity to use the extra bowler. When someone is having a bad day, it gives us that cushion. When Rohit and Ishan gave us the platform, we decided to finish things early."

He continued:

"We didn't really spoke about the same at the.halfway stage. I feel lucky and blessed to have Bumrah in my side. He does this time and again. He practices a lot and that's a reason for his success. Whatever the situation requires, last game I need to bat a bit different and the game scenario for this is different. I love to bat according to the situation

MI will next face their arch-rivals CSK on April 14 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.