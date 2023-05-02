[Watch] Full video of fight between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq during 17th over of LSG innings in IPL 2023 match vs RCB

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq had a heated exchange of words during the 17th over of the Lucknow Super Giants' innings against the Royal Challengers Bangalore last night (May 1) in IPL 2023.

LSG hosted RCB for a match at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. After LSG's aggressive post-match celebrations in Bengaluru against RCB, Virat Kohli brought his aggressive avatar in Lucknow against LSG last night.

During the 17th over of LSG's innings, Kohli even had a heated exchange with Naveen-ul-Haq. It is unclear who started the fight, but a Twitter user shared a clip of their argument on social media.

You can watch the video here:

Amit Mishra and the on-field umpires quickly moved the two players apart from each other. Virat was visibly not pleased with something Naveen said. He even had a chat with the on-field umpires regarding the same.

The argument between the two players did not end there. When the players of the two teams shook hands after the end of the game, Naveen had another heated exchange with Virat. The LSG pacer also denied a talk with Kohli while the RCB star was having a chat with LSG captain KL Rahul.

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq may not cross paths again in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants' two league matches of IPL 2023 are in the history books. Unless both teams meet in the playoffs, a face-off between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq is unlikely to happen this season.

However, the two players will go head-to-head when Afghanistan plays a series against India later this year.

They are also likely to play against each other in the Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup. It will be exciting to see which player comes out on top in the next chapter of this new rivalry.

