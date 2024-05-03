[Watch] Gautam Gambhir disappointed as Rinku Singh departs cheaply again in MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir looked disappointed as Rinku Singh was dismissed caught and bowled by Piyush Chawla against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, May 3. Match 51 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is underway at Wankhede Stadium.

Gambhir reacted disappointedly as the Knight Riders lost their fifth wicket in the seventh over. Chawla bowled a tossed-up delivery on off and middle and Rinku looked to work it down mid-wicket. The left-hander went early with his shot and ended up hitting the ball back to the bowler.

Rinku departed for nine runs off eight balls to leave the visitors in a spot of bother at 57/5 after 6.1 overs.

Watch the video below:

Rinku has failed to deliver with the bat this season. The 26-year-old has managed 132 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 146.66. The UP-born batter, though, made it to the reserves list for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the US and the West Indies in June.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar recently pointed out that Rinku's lean form might be one of the reasons why he failed to be part of Team India's main squad for the ICC event. He told Sports Today:

"Maybe his form in this particular edition of the IPL hasn't been great. He hasn't had that many opportunities (with KKR), maybe that's the reason why they've (selectors) not picked him."

MI dominate KKR in IPL 2024 match

A clinical bowling performance helped MI dominate KKR after the host's captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl in the IPL match on Friday.

Nuwan Thusara did the most of the damage, dismissing Philip Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and skipper Shreyas Iyer early. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya took the prized wicket of in-form Sunil Narine.

At the time of writing, KKR were 96/5 after 11.2 overs, with Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey at the crease.

The second-placed Knight Riders have registered six wins in nine games in IPL 2024 so far. They are coming on the back of a seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, Mumbai are ninth in the points table with three wins in 10 matches. They have suffered a hat-trick of losses against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), respectively.

Follow the MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback