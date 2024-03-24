[Watch] Gautam Gambhir shell-shocked by Heinrich Klaasen's assault on Mitchell Starc in KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir looked stunned when Heinrich Klaasen took Mitchell Starc to the cleaners in the penultimate over against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23.

After scoring a massive 208/7 in 20 overs, KKR seemed to have the game sealed when SRH were 149/5 in 17 overs, needing 60 off 18 deliveries. However, Klaasen started doing what has become routine over the past year, smashing sixes at will.

He began the onslaught in the 18th over against Varun Chakaravarthy, bringing the equation down to 39 off 12. Klaasen then took on the most expensive buy in IPL history, Mitchell Starc, and smashed maximums off the first and third deliveries.

His third six was the best of the lot as Klaasen hoisted a sensational hit over extra cover to bring up his half-century and make it 20 off 8 to win. The stroke had even Gambhir look bemused and shell-shocked in the KKR dugout.

Starc finished with horrendous figures of 53/0 in his first IPL game after nine years, drawing severe criticism, given his record price of ₹ 24.75 crore.

Yet, despite Klaasen's knock of 63 (29), KKR escaped with a four-run win as pacer Harshit Rana held his nerve and delivered an incredible final over. After conceding a maximum off the first delivery, Rana gave away only two off the following five balls to seal the deal, much to the relief and delight of the home side and the fans at Eden Gardens.

Andre Russell starred with bat and ball to help KKR make a winning start to IPL 2024

It was vintage Andre Russell throughout the thrilling contest as the all-rounder put KKR on his back and carried them to victory.

Coming in at 119/6 in the 14th over, the West Indian big-hitter smashed the SRH bowlers to all parts of Eden Gardens. Russell scored 64 off just 25 balls to help the side cross the 200 mark and finish at a formidable 208/7.

His dream match wasn't done with only bat, as the 35-year-old picked up two crucial wickets with the ball. Russell removed a well-set Abhishek Sharma for 32 and returned to dismiss the dangerous Abdul Samad to finish with figures of 2/25.

The spectacular all-round performance earned him Player of the Match honors as Kolkata began their 2024 IPL campaign with a win.