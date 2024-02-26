[Watch] Ground staff at Chinnaswamy Stadium snatch Mumbai Indians flags away from fans during WPL 2024 clash vs Gujarat Giants

A few fans had an unpleasant experience at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the WPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Giants (GG).

The ground staff at the venue snatched away Mumbai Indians flags from a few spectators during the match, much to the disappointment of the franchise's supporters.

An X user gave a glimpse of the incident by sharing a video online, where a staff member can be seen with a bunch of MI flags while taking away one more from a fan.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

Expand Tweet

A good number of spectators turned up for the third match of WPL 2024 on Sunday between MI and GG. Mumbai Indians put on a dominating performance and registered a clinical 5-wicket win against the Giants to continue their winning run in the tournament.

GG batted first after losing the toss and scored 126/9 in 20 overs after a poor performance from ace batters on the side. Tailenders Kathryn Bryce (25) and Tanuja Kanwar (28) were the top performers for them on a disappointing night. Amelia Kerr (4/17) and Shabnim Ismail (3/18) starred for MI with the ball.

Mumbai captain Harmanpreet Kaur shepherded her side perfectly in the chase with a responsible 46*(41) and finished the match in style with a six in the penultimate over. After a brilliant bowling performance, Amelia Kerr also played a handy knock of 31(25) in the chase, which earned her the Player of the Match award.

"Amazing franchise to play for, amazing group of people to play with"- Mumbai Indians all-rounder Amelia Kerr

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Amelia Kerr reflected on the win and said:

"When you're bowling later on in the innings, sometimes you can get hit or pick up wickets. It's about picking the conditions, different variations, they managed to come out all right, and so, just managed to pick up some wickets at the end. The way Shabs (Ismail) started us off, that helped us stay on top."

The White Ferns all-rounder added:

"Amazing franchise to play for, amazing group of people to play with. That's what I enjoy the most here. There's some match-winners, and we're fortunate to have so many of them. Nice to see different people step up different times."

MI will next face UP Warriorz on Wednesday, February 28, at the same venue.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App