[Watch] GT skipper Shubman Gill argues with on-field umpire Vinod Seshan over botched wide call in RR vs GT IPL 2024 clash 

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill was far from pleased with the officials' decision-making regarding a wide call in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday.

Mohit Sharma's delivery well outside the off stump to apparently conclude the 17th over was adjudged a wide by the on-field umpire Vinod Seshan. GT skipper went for a review, and replays suggested that it was a close call.

The third umpire, KN Anantha Padmanabhan, termed that since Samson was standing outside the off stump, the wide line would also marginally move away from the batter, giving the benefit to the bowler. When the ball's path was frozen when it was at the crease, it looked to be a little away from the wide line, which comes in measure with the distance Samson was outside the off stump.

All of this dialogue between the third umpire, the director, and the on-field umpire led it to believe that the wide call would be overturned. However, surprisingly, the third umpire asked to roll the footage yet again and communicated to the on-field umpire to stay with his wide call.

After the on-field umpire gestured the wide signal, the decision was first met with a bemused look by wicketkeeper Matthew Wade. It was not long before Shubman Gill intervened. In a rather animated discussion, the fuming GT skipper tried to get his point across, but the on-field umpire remarked that his initial call would stand.

Shubman Gill was still seething following his discussion with the umpire, leading to presume that he did not get a satisfactory response, leaving the debate unresolved from his perspective.

The decision had an impact straightaway as Samson scored a boundary off the extra delivery that Mohit Sharma had to bowl because of the wide decision.

GT had a horrid outing on the field to concede 196-3 in the first innings

Despite making a commanding start to the game, including sending back both openers in the powerplay, GT lost their way in the middle overs.

RR's in-form pair, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag stitched up 130 runs for the third wicket, largely helped by poor bowling and fielding from GT. The pair were dropped several times on the field, and they made the visitors pay as well.

The unbeaten RR are closer to stringing five wins in a row after conceding 196-3 in the first innings. GT have an uphill task of chasing down the mammoth total without Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller.