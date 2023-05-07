[WATCH] "HA-OOH"- DC players celebrate in the dressing room after thumping win over RCB in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) players celebrated joyfully in the dressing room after their clinical win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday, May 6, in Delhi.

RCB batted first after winning the toss and notched up a decent total of 181/4 on the back of half-centuries from Virat Kohli (55) and Mahipal Lomror (54). DC opener Philip Salt (87) then played a blistering match-winning knock to make light work of the chase. The Capitals scaled down the target in 16.4 overs to win the match comprehensively by seven wickets.

The Capitals took to their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of the dressing room festivities of players following the match on Saturday night. In it, the DC contingent can be seen cheerfully celebrating with each other in a big huddle. They captioned the post:

I was quite happy to restrict them to 180 and we came out with intent with Phil Salt batting like that: DC captain David Warner

Speaking at the post-match presentation, David Warner revealed that he was satisfied with their bowlers' efforts as they restricted RCB for a decent total. He then praised Philip Salt for displaying aggressive intent from the onset and leading the charge in the batting department.

"It was absolutely amazing," he said. "I thought 180 was probably par. The ball started skidding on nicely. I was quite happy to restrict them to 180 and we came out with intent with Phil Salt batting like that. We said at the outset that we wanted to try and target Siraj. That was our intention today. We knew with Siraj, he's been bowling extremely well and he's their backbone."

Warner added:

"We've got a great team. It's all about momentum and the table is so jammed at the moment. We're off to Chennai now - we know it's going to be a tough one down there, they've got some good momentum as well. But we're looking forward to it."

The Delhi Capitals will next face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, May 10, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

