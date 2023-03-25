Harry Brook seems to be in excellent touch ahead of his debut IPL season with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The young England batter recently whacked the balls out of the park in an open net session ahead of IPL 2023.

All 10 IPL teams have started their respective training camps before the new season. SunRisers Hyderabad players have also kicked off their practice sessions, and one of the players who is having a great time so far is Harry Brook.

The Orange Army uploaded a video of his big hits on Twitter, captioning the video as follows:

"𝗛𝗔MME𝗥𝗥YNG."

Fans loved the clip shared by SRH as the tweet has received close to 1,000 likes in just a few hours. More than 128 Twitter users have retweeted it as well. The cricket universe is clearly excited to witness Harry make his debut for SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023.

Can Harry Brook guide SunRisers Hyderabad to their second championship in IPL 2023?

SunRisers Hyderabad won their maiden championship in 2016. They qualified for the playoffs in every season from 2017 to 2020, but the Orange Army have so far failed to lift another trophy. They could not make it to the top four in the last two editions of the Indian Premier League.

SRH opted to release some of their big names ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction. They invested their funds in young talents. Harry Brook was one of the players signed by SRH for this season. The Orange Army bought him for ₹13.25 crore.

Expressing his excitement to play in the league, Brook said in a recent chat with ESPNCricinfo:

"It's the best franchise competition in the world. Everyone wants to play in it. There are a lot of good players there, and hopefully I get some opportunities to express how I'm playing at the minute - and show the world I'm capable of scoring runs anywhere."

It will be interesting to see how the young England star performs in his debut season this year.

