[Watch] Hardik Pandya goes home to meet family after returning to Mumbai after IPL 2024 clash vs SRH

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya was recently spotted boarding his G- Wagon after arriving in Mumbai to visit his family at home. He was last seen on the field on Wednesday when he led the MI side against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an away game in IPL 2024.

MI suffered a 31-run loss in the contest but fought valiantly in a gigantic chase of 278 in Hyderabad. It was the second straight loss for the Hardik Pandya-led side as Gujarat Titans (GT) also beat them last Sunday.

After the SRH match, the MI contingent traveled to their home base, Mumbai, where they will play their next four games. They will next face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday (April 1).

As there is a gap for the upcoming fixture, Hardik decided to visit his family to spend some quality time with them amidst his busy schedule. A fan shared a video on X to give a glimpse of Pandya entering his G-wagon car after arriving in Mumbai to go to his house in the city. You can watch the video below:

"It's certainly something he wouldn't have experienced"- Steve Smith on Hardik Pandya getting negative reception from crowd during IPL 2024 matches

Australian cricketer Steve Smith recently advised Hardik Pandya to block the outside noise and concentrate on his game. This comes amidst the backlash the all-rounder has received from fans during matches at the stadium.

Smith said on ESPN Cricinfo's timeout on the matter:

"I'd try and just say, to block it out, it's all irrelevant. No one outside knows what you are going through. No one [from outside] is in that change room.

"Personally, for me, it doesn't bother me. I don't care. I don't pay any attention. You know it's all white noise, but certainly players do hear things and everyone's entitled to their own emotions and how they respond to those."

He added:

"So is it affecting him? Maybe. It's possible. He probably hasn't experienced that before in, in any walk of life. So it's natural, I suppose, and particularly being in India and a star Indian player, to be in that position where some fans are booing you, it's certainly something he wouldn't have experienced."

