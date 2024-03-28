[Watch] Hardik Pandya grooves to a song while walking out to bat in SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match

Despite the steep run-chase of 278 in the IPL 2024 game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya walked out to bat in a very cool and collected manner. In a video that emerged on social media, the all-rounder can be seen grooving to a song being played at the venue.

Hardik strode out to the crease in the 11th over of Mumbai Indians' innings when the scorecard read 150-3 as Naman Dhir perished for a quick-fire 30. However, the Baroda-born all-rounder could not make a significant difference to the total, perishing for 24 off 20 deliveries, with a four and a six.

The 30-year-old won the toss and sent the Sunrisers Hyderabad into bat, but the Orange Army put the opposition's bowling attack to the sword. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen blasted half-centuries to propel the hosts to a record-breaking 277/3. Despite a fighting performance in the second innings, Mumbai fell 31 runs short.

"We have a young bowling attack and we will learn" - Hardik Pandya

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik felt the track was a bit too batting-friendly and backed his young bowling unit to bounce back from the setback. The seam-bowling all-rounder, who bowled four overs for 46 runs and a wicket, stated:

"Wicket was good, 277 no matter how bad or good you bowl, if the opposition has to score that much, they have batted well. They (the bowlers) were good, it was tough out there, almost 500 runs were scored and the wicket was helping the batters, we could have done a few things here and there, but having said that, we have a young bowling attack and we will learn. If the ball goes this many times into the crowd, you will need time to get the overs done."

Mumbai Indians will next face the Rajasthan Royals on April 1 in their first home game as they search for their first win of the season.