[Watch] Hardik Pandya offers prayers at Somnath Temple in Gujarat ahead of MI's IPL 2024 match against DC

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya offered prayers at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat before his team's next IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals (DC). A video of Pandya offering prayers has surfaced on the internet.

Earlier today, news agency ANI shared a video of Hardik Pandya from Somnath. The Somnath Temple Trust provided them with a compilation clip of Pandya in traditional clothes, offering prayers at the temple.

"Gujarat: Indian Cricket Team all-rounder Hardik Pandya offers prayers at Somnath Temple," ANI captioned the video.

You can watch the clip right here:

The last few weeks have been incredibly tough for Pandya, who has received a lot of criticism from fans. The live audience at the stadiums shower loud boos on him whenever he comes out for the toss for the Mumbai Indians. Even when he does any small thing on the field, the crowd jeers him.

Be it Ahmedabad, Hyderabad or Mumbai, fans have booed Pandya everywhere. Even the Mumbai Indians team's results have been quite disappointing in IPL 2024.

Can captain Hardik Pandya inspire Mumbai Indians to a memorable comeback in IPL 2024?

Despite the things which have happened over the last few weeks, Pandya continues to have a smile on his face wherever he goes. In a post-match clip recently dropped by the Mumbai Indians, the skipper addressed his men and motivated them to make a comeback in the remainder of the season.

These are still early days in the competition, and Mumbai Indians have made comebacks from even worse situations in the past. Mumbai's next match is against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The home side will be keen to defeat DC and finally open their account in the standings. MI are the only franchise with zero points in IPL 2024 right now.