[Watch] Hardik Pandya passionately sings 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' at Sankirtan ahead of MI's IPL 2024 clash vs RCB

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya organised a Krishna Sankirtan at his residence ahead of his team's upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya shared a video on his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 9, in which they can be seen singing the devotional song 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'. He captioned the post:

"Grateful🙏❤️"

It is worth mentioning that Hardik Pandya also visited the Somnath Temple in Gujarat to offer prayers ahead of Mumbai's match against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Hardik has received a lot of flak this season, with many fans expressing their displeasure over him replacing Rohit Sharma as MI captain. To make matters worse, Mumbai's campaign began with three successive losses.

The five-time champions secured their maiden win of IPL 2024 with a 29-run victory over Delhi at home. They are currently placed eighth in the points table.

"Everyone believed we need just one win" - Hardik Pandya on MI's slow start

Following Mumbai's 29-run win over Delhi, skipper Hardik Pandya stated that there's a positive atmosphere within the dressing room and that they needed just one victory to get their campaign back on track.

He also suggested that MI are unlikely to make significant changes to their combination and will continue to back the players who featured in the last game.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik said:

"It was a lot of hard work. We had to clear our minds and make sure that we believed. We will be making tactical changes here and there but this will be our 12 and settling our team now is important. There's a lot of love and care going around in the changeroom. Belief and backing each other is the attitude out there. Everyone believed we need just one win."

Mumbai Indians will face Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 11.