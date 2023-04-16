[Watch] Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss for MI vs KKR IPL 2023 match 

Indian women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was present at the toss for the IPL 2023 Match 22 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 16).

Harmanpreet Kaur was the captain of the champion Mumbai Indians during the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 that concluded last month.

Harmanpreet joined Mumbai Indian men's team stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav for the toss alongside KKR skipper Nitish Rana, and match referee Rajiv Sethi.

The star Indian women's cricketer was there as a representative of the 19,000 young girls who came to cheer for the home side under the initiative by MI's Education and Sports for All (ESA).

This initiative by the most successful IPL franchise to invite children from NGOs across the city for a live game at the stadium is a regular affair in a home-away format season.

While addressing the team players ahead of the match, MI team owner revealed that Harmanpreet Kaur will join the captain for the toss.

"This special match is a celebration of women in sports. This year saw a landmark beginning for India's women cricketers with the first ever Women’s Premier League. To spotlight girls' right to education and sport, we are dedicating this year’s ESA event to the girl child! Reliance Foundation is proud to bring over 19,000 young girls from different NGOs to enjoy the IPL match live in the stadium this Sunday."

What is MI playing XI vs KKR?

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar mentioned during the toss that Rohit has a stomach bug. However, Rohit was named in MI's impact players' list.

Left-arm quick Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians after a long wait. Jofra Archer continues to miss out as he is yet to recover from his injury. South Africa's uncapped player Duan Jansen also plays his first game in the cash-rich league.

MI Playing XI vs KKR: Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith

