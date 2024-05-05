[Watch] Harshal Patel gets the better of Daryl Mitchell with close LBW call in PBKS vs CSK match of IPL 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Harshal Patel provided his team with a massive breakthrough by dismissing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Daryl Mitchell in the IPL 2024 contest in Dharamsala on Sunday.

After being asked for bat first, CSK were off to a dismal start, with their top-order big guns back in the hut early. The onus was on Mitchell to steady the ship for his team, and he did a decent job, scoring 30 runs off 19 balls.

However, the right-handed batter's promising knock came to an abrupt end after he was out LBW off Harshal's bowling in the ninth over. It was a length delivery that angled back into Mitchell. The Kiwi cricketer was undone by the lack of bounce and was hit on the knee roll. While the on-field umpire adjudged it out, Mitchell decided to send the decision upstairs by opting for a review.

The ball tracking showed that the ball would have just clipped the leg stumps. It finally came down to the umpire's call and Daryl Mitchell had to walk back.

You can watch the video of the dismissal below:

Daryl Mitchell has amassed 229 runs across 10 innings at an average of 28.62 and a strike rate of 134.70 so far in IPL 2024.

PBKS in a commanding position after Daryl Mitchell's wicket

CSK were off to a shaky start with the bat against PBKS as opening batter Ajinkya Rahane perished to Arshdeep Singh's bowling in the second over.

Daryl Mitchell walked out to bat at No. 3 and formed a crucial 57-run stand with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for the second over. However, Rahul Chahar dismissed Gaikwad caught behind for 32 in the eighth over. To make matters worse for the defending champions, the danger man Shivam Dube fell on the very next delivery for a golden duck.

CSK were in deep trouble with Mitchell too failing to convert his impressive start into a big score. At the time of writing, Chennai were 99/4 after 12 overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback