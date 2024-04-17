[Watch] Harshit Rana shows Sanju Samson the way to the pavilion after dismissing him during KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana has been known for his unique send-offs during the IPL 2024 season and he had another one for Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson during their IPL 2024 encounter at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 16.

The Royals once again lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early and needed Samson to put together a partnership with Jos Buttler and set the platform for the big hitters to follow. However, the promising partnership was broken against the run of play, courtesy of Rana.

Sanju Samson tried to play the pick-up shot over mid-on off a slower delivery by Harshit Rana, but couldn't properly middle it. Sunil Narine peddled back and took a good catch to give the hosts their second breakthrough.

Rana had a cheeky celebration, showing Samson the way to the pavilion. Here's the video:

As Samson walked back to the pavilion, he kept looking at the bottom of his bat, knowing that had he got enough on it, it would have cleared mid-on comfortably.

Jos Buttler's heroics take RR over the line

The Royals kept losing wickets at crucial junctures as the likes of Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Shimron Hetmyer couldn't hang around long enough to form a potent partnership with Jos Buttler.

Rovman Powell hit some blows and his partnership of 57 runs with Buttler kept the Royals in the chase. When Powell was dismissed, it seemed like Buttler might be left with a bit too much to do.

However, the England opener showed why he is one of the best T20 batters in the world with some unreal acceleration at the backend. It was a complete one-man army effort as the veteran opener took RR home in a thrilling fashion off the final ball. It will certainly be a tough pill to swallow for KKR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback