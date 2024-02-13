[Watch] "He has always been there for us" - MS Dhoni's childhood friend and owner of Prime Sports Paramjit Singh

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has commenced training for the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is touted as his swansong season.

Dhoni has been spotted batting with a sticker of 'Prime Sports' on his bat. It is worth noting that Prime Sports is a shop in Ranchi, owned by his childhood friend Paramjit Singh.

During an interview with Aaj Tak, Paramjit proudly showcased a signed bat gifted to him by Dhoni. Speaking about their bond, he said:

"I am feeling very proud of him! He has always been there for us, and this is our friendship. MSD gifted me this bat."

Expand Tweet

The MS Dhoni-led CSK side trumped the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 final by five wickets (DLS method) to secure their record-equalling fifth title. The wicketkeeper-batter featured in all the games for his franchise, despite a troubled knee.

While he demoted himself to No. 8 in the batting order on several occasions, Dhoni still made a significant impact with quick-fire cameos towards the back end of the innings. Dhoni scored 104 runs from 54 balls at a strike rate of 182.45 in the season.

"Just a local sports store of one of his schoolmates" - Adam Gilchrist reacts to MS Dhoni endorsing his friend's shop

Former Australian keeper Adam Gilchrist recently reacted to MS Dhoni playing with a bat with a sticker of his childhood friend's shop placed on it. Interestingly, Paramjit Singh was the one who helped Dhoni bag his first bat sponsorship deal.

Speaking about Dhoni's gesture, here's what Gilchrist said while commentating during the second T20I of the ongoing series between Australia and the West Indies:

"Saw him hitting some balls the other day in the nets with a new bat sticker on his bat, just a local sports store of one of his schoolmates. Must have said I'll whack your company name on my bat to give your store a boost."

Dhoni underwent successful knee surgery following IPL 2023. He will lead the Chennai-based side in the upcoming edition, hoping to sign off in style with a sixth IPL trophy.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App