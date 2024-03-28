[Watch] Heinrich Klaasen gets cheered by daughter in a heartwarming moment during SRH-MI IPL 2024 clash

SunRisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen was cheered by his daughter Laya from the stands during his demolition of the Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 27.

The 32-year-old smashed a breathtaking 80* off 34 deliveries with four boundaries and seven maximums to propel SRH to a record 277/3 in 20 overs, the highest ever in IPL history.

Klaasen has begun the IPL 2024 season in devastating form. He scored 63 off 29 to almost pull off a miraculous win for his side in the opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In a video posted by the SRH's social media handle, Klaasen's daughter was seen donning the team's jersey and waving a flag while cheering her father during his onslaught.

Klaasen has been arguably the world's best T20 batter over the past year, bludgeoning attacks at the international level and in franchise cricket.

Despite SRH finishing at the bottom of the table last season, the South African shone brightly, scoring 448 runs at an average of almost 50 and a strike rate of 177.

Before Klaasen's blistering knock, SRH had a pair of quick-fire half-centuries from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. The duo reached their 50s off 18 and 16 deliveries, respectively, to help the side wreak havoc against the hapless MI bowlers.

"Was an unbelievable wicket" - Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen credited the groundsmen for the extremely batting-friendly conditions on offer at Hyderabad after his scintillating knock against MI.

SRH broke RCB's 11-year record of 263/5 in 2013, thanks to fearsome knocks from almost everyone who walked out to bat.

During the mid-innings break, Klaasen said:

"We got the best groundsmen in the world. Was an unbelievable wicket. They (top order batters) set the tempo at the front. There was a lot of pressure coming into this game. We have incredible batters up at the top."

The records kept tumbling as MI mounted a spritted run-chase, finishing 246/5 in their 20 overs. The two teams combined for 523 runs, the highest in T20 history and the first time the 500-run mark had been breached in the IPL.

The win helped SRH open their account on the points table after their defeat in the opening game. As for MI, they have begun yet another season slowly, losing their opening two outings.

SRH will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in their next encounter on March 31, while MI will play the Rajasthan Royals (RR) the following day.