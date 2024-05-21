[Watch] Heinrich Klaasen's brilliant catch in vain after collision with Rahul Tripathi in KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen's brilliant catch of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer went in vain after he collided with teammate Rahul Tripathi in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. As a result, Iyer got a lifeline on 10 runs off eight balls.

The incident took place in the 10th over of the Knight Riders' run chase. Iyer went for a scoop shot off Vijaykanth Viyaskanth but it hit Klaasen before going momentarily in the air on the leg side.

Klaasen rushed to his left to complete a diving catch but Tripathi came in his way and the duo ended up colliding with each other. The ball popped out of gloves to give Shreyas Iyer a reprieve. He ended up scoring an unbeaten half-century and took his team over the line.

Watch the video below:

KKR beat SRH by 8 wickets to qualify for IPL 2024 final

A clinical all-round performance helped the Kolkata Knight Rider beat the SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets on Tuesday. With the win, the two-time champions have progressed to the IPL 2024 final, set to be played at Chepauk in Chennai on May 26.

Batting first, SRH were bundled out for 159 in 19.3 overs. They got off to the worst possible start as Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma departed for a duck and three runs, respectively. Soon, Nitish Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed perished for nine and a golden duck, respectively, leaving them in a spot of bother at 39/4.

Rahul Tripathi starred with the bat, scoring 59 runs off 35 balls with the help of one six and seven boundaries. Heinrich Klaasen, captain Pat Cummins, and Abdul Samad chipped in with 32 (21), 30 (24), and 16 (12), respectively.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the Knight Riders bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/34, while Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets.

In response, KKR achieved the target with 6.2 overs to spare. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine provided a solid start for the Knight Riders, scoring 23 (14) and 21 (16), respectively.

Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer then shared an unbeaten 97-run stand to take the team past the finish line. Venkatesh scored 51* off 28 balls, including four sixes and five boundaries. Shreyas hit 58 off 24 deliveries with the same number of boundaries as Venkatesh. SRH captain Pat Cummins and T Natarajan picked up one wicket each.

Expand Tweet

The SunRisers will now take on the winner of the IPL 2024 Eliminator, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Rajasthan Royals will lock horns for a place in Qualifier 2.

Click here to check out the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 full scorecard.

