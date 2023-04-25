[Watch] “How is the josh?” - Delhi Capitals let out a victory roar after win over SRH 

Delhi Capitals (DC) celebrated their seven-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Monday, April 24 with a victory roar in the dressing room.

DC beat SRH in game number 34 of IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Batting first after winning the toss, Delhi put up 144/9 on the board. In the chase, Hyderabad were held to 137/6.

Delhi’s win over Monday was their second in as many games in IPL 2023 after they began the edition on a disastrous note, with five successive losses.

On Tuesday, Delhi Capitals’ official social media handles shared a video of the players and support staff celebrating after the win. In the clip, the team recreates the “How is the josh?” moment from the Bollywood film “Uri: The Surgical Strike.”

Batting first in the match, DC lost Phil Salt for a duck. David Warner (21), Sarfaraz Khan (10) and Aman Hakim Khan (4) all fell to Washington Sundar in one over. Manish Pandey (34) and Axar Patel (34), however, lifted Delhi to a fighting144/9.

Defending the total, DC’s bowlers did a great job of holding SRH to 137/6. Anrich Nortje claimed 2/33, while Axar also impressed with 2/21 to complete a memorable all-round game. The latter was named Player of the Match for his performances with bat and ball.

“The two spinners been our rock” - Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner

Speaking after the close win, Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner praised left-arm spinners Axar and Kuldeep Yadav, describing the duo as the rock of the team. He said:

“The game throws us challenges, for us, it's great to get two points. Mukesh [Kumar] under pressure was amazing. Well done to him and the two spinners, they've been our rock. These two are experienced bowlers, they are never going to let you down.”

On veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, who has been impressive in both matches he has played so far, Warner added:

“From day one, he (Ishant) kept on telling me that was he ready. Unfortunately he was sick few games before but credit to him. He's worked very hard to get back into the IPL. To get an opportunity and to bowl upfront like he has, that's exceptional."

While Kuldeep registered figures of 1/22 from four overs, Ishant claimed 1/18 in three overs.

