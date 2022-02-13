[Watch] Hugh Edmeades returns to auction after freak collapse; gets a standing ovation from the room

In a heartwarming moment, IPL Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades was greeted with a standing ovation on Sunday evening as he made his way to the podium. The veteran auctioneer made his entry following a beautiful introduction by his replacement Charu Sharma.

Sharma said:

"I've only been standing for him. I'm delighted to now announce that for the final concluding part of this Tata IPL auction, ladies and gentleman, please do welcome the original- Hugh Edmeades"

Following Sharma's heartwarming introduction, Edmeades made his entry. Post his entry, the entire room stood up to pay their respects to the veteran auctioner.

The official Twitter handle of the IPL posted a video of the same with a message which read:

"How heartening it is to see Mr. Hugh Edmeade - the IPL Auctioneer - back on the podium! 😊 👏 A round of applause for Mr. Charu Sharma, who took over the Auction proceedings in the absence of Mr. Hugh Edmeade. 👏 👏"

Hugh Edmeades collapsed due to postural hypotension

Edmeades, 62, collapsed on stage while carrying out auction duties on the first afternoon of the mega-auction on Saturday. The franchises were in the midst of a furious bidding war for Sri Lankan leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga when it happened.

The auction process was suspended for some time with the IPL medical team addressing Edmeades.

The IPL Twitter handle soon released an update on his health status. According to the medical team, Edmeades suffered an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension. They also announced veteran broadcaster Charu Sharma as his replacement.

"Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today,"

Sharma filled in for Hugh on short notice but the way he handled the situation, won the hearts of everyone.

The veteran anchor/commentator looked a complete natural at the job. His temperament was a life lesson in how one should approach a situation on such a short notice.

