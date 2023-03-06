[Watch] Humaira Kazi's sensational direct hit ends Ellyse Perry's innings in Match 4 of WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Humaira Kazi managed to pull off a moment of brilliance that ended Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Ellyse Perry's knock on Monday in WPL Match 4. The veteran Australian batter was starting to get going, but before she could get into her groove, she was sent packing by a superb run-out after scoring 13 runs.

Perry cut the ball behind the square and looked to take a quick single. But Nat Sciver-Brunt stopped the ball from passing her with a brilliant dive. Richa Ghosh sent Perry back, but it was too late as a brilliant pick-up-and-throw from Humaira Kazi ensured that the ball hit the stumps directly.

Ellyse Perry knew she was out as soon as the ball hit the stumps and threw her head back in disappointment. The MI fielders were understandably ecstatic as they knew just how big the wicket was.

Ellyse Perry's wicket really pushed RCB back

RCB got off to a rollicking start, thanks to openers Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine. The duo found boundaries almost at will and it seemed like they would run away with a fantastic powerplay.

However, Harmanpreet Kaur brought Saika Ishaque into the attack and the move worked as the left-arm spinner dismissed Devine and Disha Kasat in the same over. Hayley Matthews pegged RCB back too with back-to-back wickets of Mandhana and Heather Knight.

Shreyanka Patil did play a handy cameo down the order, but RCB got bowled out for just 155 in 18.4 overs. MI will back themselves to chase 156 on a good batting surface.

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur

Mumbai Indians XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

