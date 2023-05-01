[Watch] “I just want my family to be together” - Virat Kohli opens up about his birthday celebrations as wife Anushka Sharma turns 35

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli opened up about his birthday celebrations as his wife Anushka Sharma turned 35 on Monday (May 1).

The former Indian captain said that he loves spending time with close ones on his birthdays. The Delhi batter also opened up about his love for street food at birthday parties.

Star Sports wrote:

“Cricket’s finest man recalls his fondest Delhi street food memories and something with pumpkin on his birthday party menu! What’s on the menu for @anushkasharma’s birthday, @virat.kohli?”



Speaking to IPL 2023’s TV broadcaster, Kohli said:

“I don’t have a birthday theme. I just want my family to be together on my birthday. Just being able to be together is the only thing that I want. No one ever kept Birthday themes in my childhood. We just wanted to know where the food was coming from.”

The 34-year-old also recalled how his love for street food in Delhi once made him sick for five days.

“I had eaten so much boiled corn with chili sauce that I fell sick for five days. I always remember eating my favourite food during my childhood.”

Virat Kohli posts special birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli has shared a special birthday wish for his wife Anushka Sharma on her 35th birthday. Sharing a post on Instagram, he captioned:

“Love you through thick, thin, and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything @anushkasharma.”

Last year, Kohli celebrated Anushka’s birthday with his RCB teammates during the Indian Premier League. Sharing an Instagram post, he captioned:

"Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around.”

Virat Kohli has been sensational with the bat in IPL 2023, scoring 333 runs in eight games at a strike rate north of 142, including five half-centuries, against MI, DC, PBKS, KKR and LSG.

The former RCB captain will now look to play a match-winning knock and guide his team to victory against LSG as a birthday gift for Anushka.

