[Watch] "I am very, very happy for you"- Ravindra Jadeja's special message to Ravichandran Ashwin for reaching significant milestones in Tests

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja extended good wishes to his long-term spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently played reached the 500-wicket mark and also played his 100th international Test. Ashwin reached both milestones during the five-match Test series against England, which concluded on March 9 in Dharamshala.

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association felicitated Ravichandran Ashwin for his stellar achievements on Saturday in Chennai. Ravindra Jadeja wished the veteran off-spinner well during the event through a video message. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gave a glimpse of it to everyone by sharing the video on X. In it, Jadeja said:

"Hi, Ash Anna, congratulations on your 100th Test match and 500 Test wickets. I am very, very happy for you. Your contribution to Indian cricket has been amazing."

He added:

"I hope you continue to take a lot of wickets and also keep sharing your mastermind with me so that I can also take a few wickets and become a great legend like you. We also share the same name as well. I am Ravi Indran and you're Ravi Chandran."

Ravindra Jadeja joined CSK camp on March 15 to kick off preparations for IPL 2024

After resting for a few days following the hectic five-match Test series against England, Jadeja recently joined the CSK camp in Chennai to commence preparations for IPL 2024.

CSK will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the curtain-raiser of IPL 2024 on March 22 at the Chepauk Stadium.

Here is the schedule for the first four matches of CSK in IPL 2024 (all times in IST):

March 22: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 8:00 PM

March 26: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 7:30 PM

March 31: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 7:30 PM

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 7:30 PM