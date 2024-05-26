[Watch] Impact sub Abdul Samad makes no impact as KKR's Andre Russell pushes SRH into the abyss in IPL 2024 Final

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell joined the party against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final as he dismissed Abdul Samad, who had walked out as an impact substitute. Samad scored just four runs off four balls.

SRH decided to send Samad in as the impact substitute with their score reading 71/6. They would have hoped for the youngster to form a strong partnership with Heinrich Klaasen. However, Russell again stepped up with a crucial breakthrough in the middle overs for his side.

Andre Russell bowled a good length delivery that got some extra bounce and took the outside edge of Abdul Samad, who went for a cover drive. The ball seemed to be flying towards the third man fence but wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz took a sensational diving catch. Here's a video of the dismissal:

Apart from Samad, Andre Russell also sent the dangerous Aiden Markram back to the pavilion, proving why he was so valuable as an all-rounder to KKR.

KKR in complete control as SRH surrender for 113

Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. The idea seemed to be to put the runs on the board just like they did in their 37-run win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2. However, Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers were bang on the money and didn't allow the opposition to build any momentum.

Mitchell Starc picked up the big wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi, while Vaibhav Arora got the big fish in Travis Head for a golden duck. Aiden Markram threatened to turn the momentum in SRH's favor for a bit, but it wasn't to be as Andre Russell and the spinners strengthened Kolkata's grip.

Russell ended up with fantastic figures of 3/19. SunRisers have just 113 to defend against an explosive Kolkata batting line-up.

