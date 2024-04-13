[Watch] In-form Riyan Parag throws away good start, holes out to deep mid-wicket in PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 encounter

Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s in-form batter Riyan Parag threw his wicket away against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game in Mullanpur on Saturday. The right-hander departed for 23 runs off 18 balls in an innings comprising one six and a boundary.

For the unversed, the dismissal came during the 17th over of PBKS' innings. Arshdeep Singh bowled a slower ball into the stumps and Parag was early with his pull shot. The ball got elevation than distance as Kagiso Rabada called for the catch and collected it at deep mid-wicket to bring Punjab back into the game. With the wicket, PBKS reduced RR to 113/4 after 16.4 overs.

Despite his failure, Riyan Parag stays the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2024, with 284 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 155.19, including three half-centuries. The right-hander has played match-winning knocks against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians, respectively.

What happened in the PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 clash?

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl against Punjab Kings in IPL on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, Punjab posted 147/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Ashutosh Sharma starred with the bat, scoring 31 runs off 16 balls, including three sixes and one boundary. Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone also came up with valuable contributions of 29 (24) and 21 (14), respectively.

Keshav Maharaj and Avesh Khan emerged as the pick of RR bowlers, returning with two wickets apiece. Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, and Yuzvendra Chahal shared one each.

In response, the Royals achieved the target off the penultimate ball. Yashasvi Jaiswal top scored with 39 off 28 deliveries in an innings comprising four boundaries. Shimron Hetmyer stayed unbeaten on 27 off 10, including three sixes and one boundary. The southpaw smashed a six off Arshdeep Singh in the last over to take his team past the finish line.

Skipper Sam Curran and Kagiso Rabada bagged two wickets apiece for PBKS, while Arshdeep, Livingstone, and Harshal Patel scalped one each.

Punjab will next face off five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at Mullanpur on April 18. Meanwhile, RR will face Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on April 16.

