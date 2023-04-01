[WATCH] Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri meets the RCB players during their training session

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri visited the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team during their training session at the Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of their opening IPL 2023 contest. RCB will start their IPL campaign against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 2.

Chhetri, who plays for Bengaluru FC in the ISL, had fun interactions with Virat Kohli and other RCB players during his time on the ground. The ace footballer also showcased his fielding skills during a drill by taking a couple of diving catches.

RCB gave their ardent fans a glimpse of Chhetri's visit by sharing a video on their official Twitter handle. They captioned it:

"Cross culture of sports! Indian football captain and legend Sunil Chhetri dropped by at the Chinnaswamy to watch RCB practice, and spent time with Virat Kohli and the boys. Chhetri’s fielding skills are 🔥#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023"

Cross culture of sports! Indian football captain and legend Sunil Chhetri dropped by at the Chinnaswamy to watch RCB practice, and spent time with Virat Kohli and the boys. @chetrisunil11's fielding skills are 🔥#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore reached the playoffs last year under the leadership of Faf du Plessis. Rajasthan Royals (RR) then ended their campaign by winning the Eliminator.

The Bangalore-based franchise has roped in Reece Topley, Michael Bracewell, and a few other interesting names for the season. They will be looking to go all the way and win their first IPL trophy as they boast a balanced squad.

RCB's complete schedule for the IPL 2023

April 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Kolkata, 7:30 pm

April 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

April 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals at Bengaluru, 3:30 pm

April 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

April 20: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mohali, 3:30 pm

April 23: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals at Bengaluru, 3:30 pm

April 26: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

May 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Lucknow, 7:30 pm

May 6: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Delhi, 7:30 pm

May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai, 7:30 pm

May 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Jaipur, 3:30 pm

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Hyderabad, 7:30 pm

May 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

