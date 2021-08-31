[Watch] IPL 2021: RCB stars share heartwarming travel stories and how they spent their time in the flight on the way to UAE

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stars had plenty of rich instances to share on their way to the UAE ahead of the IPL 2021 restart. The side saw a good run in the first half of the tournament, winning five of their seven matches.

Ahead of the action, some of the players had some heartwarming tales to tell on the flight. RCB took to Twitter to share a video of some of the players narrating special anecdotes.

"On their way to Dubai, our cricketers tell us how excited they are for #IPL2021, share some interesting travel stories, and how they planned to spend their time during flight mode. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #TravelDay."

RCB star Devdutt Padikkal relives his India call-up

It was definitely a very exciting experience for me to be part of that group and just looking to learn and improve. It was our first tour for quite a few of us and everyone just wanted to learn and pick up whatever they can from each other and the seniors in the squad. It was a really good experience.

KS Bharat was in the same plane as former India great Sunil Gavaskar

When I was 18 or 19, I was traveling from Mumbai to Vizag and on the very same flight, Sunil Gavaskar was on the plane, and I thought whether I could go say hello to him or not, but then i was very hesitant to go and say hello. Even today I feel I should have gone up to him and said hello.

Sachin Baby's two-hour conversation with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

I had a good conversation with this RCB team only back in 2016 where we were traveling to Mumbai from Bangalore and I was sitting next to Virat bhai (to my left) and to my right was AB de Villiers, we spoke a lot about cricket and life, so I had a good couple of hours with them.

Pavan Deshpande watched Shershaah during the flight to UAE

I am watching some movies to pass time during the flight. I am watching Shershaah, it's a really good movie.

Suyesh Prabhudessai watched FRIENDS on Netflix

I am watching Friends on Netflix and I also have some books to read, so that's how I am planning to spend the flight.

RCB's run in IPL 2021

RCB made a great start to the latest edition of the IPL, winning five of their seven games. They were third in the points table behind the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings when the season was suspended back in April.

Their IPL 2021 campaign was bolstered by the arrival of Glenn Maxwell and Jamieson. Both players positively impacted their batting and bowling fronts, respectively.

RCB will be hoping their stars continue in the same vein when the remainder of the IPL resumes in the UAE.

Edited by Diptanil Roy