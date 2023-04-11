[WATCH] "Ishan with an extremely important message" - MI shares an interesting video ahead of match vs DC in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) batters Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav had a fun exchange during a recent practice session in Delhi. The Mumbai side will face Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight (April 11) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in a battle of the teams at the bottom of the points table.

After losing both games, Mumbai currently occupy the ninth position in the points table. Meanwhile, DC have ended up losing all three matches and are just below Mumbai Indians in the last position.

The Mumbai franchise recently shared a video on their official Twitter handle to give fans a glimpse of the fun activities of their players. In it, Ishan Kishan can be seen giving a message in a fun way in the company of Suryakumar Yadav.

"Ishan with an extremely important message for the entire universe Waise… well done on the lyrics, @ishankishan51 #OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL #IPL2023 @surya_14kumar."

"There is no might in Mumbai's bowling this time" - Aakash Chopra on MI's bowling attack in IPL 2023

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra reckons that Mumbai Indians severely lack resources in the bowling department, which is a glaring concern for their sinking ship. He also opined that the batting unit has also failed to live up to expectations and said:

"The Mumbai Indians' issues are in their batting. They cannot solve their bowling issues at all, so I am not talking about that. There is no might in Mumbai's bowling this time, which is a fact."

On potential solutions to solve their bowling issues, he added:

"No matter what they do, they won't be able to solve that issue because there is no one sitting outside in bowling who they can play. You can expect a better performance from Arshad Khan but there is no one outside.

"Jason Behrendoff will play if he is fit. If Jofra Archer is fit, of course, the bowling gets a little better but there is nothing special in spin bowling as well. You will see Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen and Piyush Chawla there - decent bowling attack but a very decent bowling attack."

