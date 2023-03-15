[Watch] Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green have a hilarious mock press conference during MI vs GG game in WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and star all-rounder Cameron Green joined the team in supporting them for their WPL 2023 encounter against the Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Brabourne (CCI) on Tuesday.

During the second innings of the game, both Ishan and Green got together in the press conference room and asked each other questions relating to MI's journey in the WPL 2023 so far.

Cameron Green asked Ishan Kishan about the latter's top three players in the Mumbai Indians team. Here's what he replied:

“Actually I am loving it. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia and Saika Ishaque.”

Ishan Kishan also spoke to Cameron Green about the amount of love and support that the Mumbai crowd gives whenever MI play, be it in the IPL or the WPL. He claimed that no matter what the situation of the team is, the supporters are always behind them.

On this, he said:

"MI fans always come and cheer us. Especially, when we are doing a great job in the WPL as we have won all the games till now. So the crowd must be happy and they are all excited cheering for our team. They all want us to see in the final and they all will be there to cheer us.”

Here's a video of their mock press conference:

Cameron Green on WPL's impact on women's cricket

It was then Cameron Green's turn to answer some questions from Ishan Kishan. The all-rounder was asked about the potential impact that WPL 2023's success could have on women's cricket overall.

On this, Green stated:

"It's huge (WPL stage for women's cricket). You see the effect that the IPL has had on men's cricket. No doubt this will become the No. 1 sport for women in the cricketing world. It's been very exciting so far."

With Green having done well in India as an opener in the T20Is last year, one shouldn't be surprised if he opens the batting for MI in the IPL 2023 season.

