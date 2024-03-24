[Watch] Ishan Kishan falls for four-ball duck to Azmatullah Omarzai in GT vs MI IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians' keeper-batter Ishan Kishan has had a torrid start to his IPL 2024 campaign as he registered a duck against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Azmatullah Omarzai struck first blood for the Titans in their defence of 168.

With Omarzai coming on to bowl with the new ball, the left-handed batter already looked slightly at sea as he faced three inswingers. However, the ball that followed kept going away from the 25-year-old and he chased it, producing a nick. As a result, the youngster had to walk back for a four-ball duck.

You can watch the video here.

The ongoing match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is also the first Kishan has played since November 2023, when India hosted Australia for a five-game T20I series after the World Cup.

The southpaw skipped India's tour of South Africa, the T20I series against Afghanistan, and the red-ball leg against England. With the youngster choosing not to play in the Ranji Trophy as well, BCCI omitted him from their central contract list, along with Shreyas Iyer.

Mumbai Indians performed brilliantly with the ball before Ishan Kishan's duck:

Mumbai Indians. (Image Credits: Twitter)

After Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya chose to field first, Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee emerged as the best bowlers for them. Bumrah struck in his first over, getting rid of Wriddhiman Saha with an almost unplayable yorker. The 17th over bowled by the right-arm speedster saw him dismiss David Miller and B Sai Sudharsan when it looked like the pair were running away with the match.

Gerald Coetzee, meanwhile, snared his maiden IPL wicket by dismissing Omarzai in the 12th over, followed by Rahul Tewatia to finish with promising figures of 4-0-27-2. For the Titans, Sai Sudharsan top-scored with 45, while skipper Shubman Gill made 31. With dew expected later in the night, the Titans need an outstanding bowling performance to beat the five-time champions.