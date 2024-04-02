[Watch] Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kartikeya & other MI players in 'punishment jumpsuits' during IPL 2024 travel

Mumbai Indians (MI) have a unique way of punishing their players who arrive late to their team meetings. The latecomers have to walk in front of the public in a jumpsuit as part of the punishment, and Ishan Kishan was recently spotted wearing one.

MI have had a terrible start to their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, losing three matches on the trot with not a single victory to their name so far this season. The five-time champions are yet to grab their first points under their new leader Hardik Pandya.

MI played their most recent match at their home ground, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), which they lost by six wickets. They now have a good amount of time to rejuvenate before their next encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, April 7.

The MI players were spotted at the airport after their recently concluded match. Kishan, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, and Nuwan Thushara were seen donning a Superman jumpsuit as part of their punishment, with the Mumbai Indians’ logo on it. They also had a light-blue colored cape to go with the outfit.

MI then shared a video of the same on Instagram, where the four cricketers wore the Superman Jumpsuit and a cape throughout their journey.

Mumbai Indians gear up for three consecutive home games

Mumbai Indians will look to open their account at IPL 2024 when they take on the Delhi Capitals at their home ground next. Notably, MI’s next three matches of the tournament are scheduled at the Wankhede Stadium, and the Hardik Pandya-led side would want to make the most of the opportunity.

MI have been formidable playing at home and will look to turn the table around in their forthcoming fixtures. After hosting DC, MI will then take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 11 and April 14, respectively.

With three losses from as many games this year, MI are placed at the bottom of the points table with zero points and a negative net run rate of 1.423. Currently, they are the only winless team at IPL 2024.