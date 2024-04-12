[Watch] Ishan Kishan pulls off outrageous six over cover point in MI-RCB IPL 2024 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan smashed one of the sixes of IPL 2024 in the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium on April 11.

Chasing a massive 197, openers Kishan and Rohit Sharma got MI off to a fast start at 32/0 in four overs. However, the former decided that the time was right for the launch and took to RCB's ace pacer Mohammed Siraj in the following over.

After striking a six and a four off the first two deliveries, Kishan pulled off an impossible shot to make it 16 off three. The southpaw made just enough room and used his quick hands to slap a skiddy delivery from Siraj over cover-point for a sensational maximum.

It had the Mumbai crowd and even the on-air commentators stunned in amazement.

Here is a video of Kishan's magical hit:

Expand Tweet

Kishan finished as MI's top-scorer with 69 off 34 deliveries with the aid of seven fours and five sixes to set up the run chase.

The others followed suit by tearing apart the helpless RCB attack to help MI complete a supposedly daunting chase in just the 16th over with seven wickets in hand.

"I'm just taking one game at a time" - Ishan Kishan

Expand Tweet

When asked about the upcoming T20 World Cup in June, Ishan Kishan said he wasn't thinking much about the same and taking it one game at a time for MI in the ongoing IPL.

The 25-year-old is off to a great start in IPL 2024, scoring 161 runs at an average of over 32 and a strike rate of 182.95 in five games.

At the post-match press conference, Kishan said:

"You asked me about the World Cup. I think that is something that is not in my hand and I take things very easy right now. You just have to take one match at a time. It's a very big tournament. You don't want to overstep somewhere. So I'm just taking one game at a time. And however, I can help the team."

"There's nothing like that I want to prove to someone. I just have to go there and enjoy it because I've learned that you don't have to put pressure on yourself about things that are not in your hands. The uncontrollable is there, and you have to figure out what is controllable and uncontrollable," he added.

Kishan is one of several players fighting for the wicketkeeping spot in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

He will be in action next when MI takes on arch-rivals CSK at home on Sunday, April 14.