[Watch] Ishan Kishan's acrobats and Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance gives luckless MI reprieve against SRH in IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) star speedster Jasprit Bumrah finally provided his team with some relief against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) during their IPL 2024 fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 6.

Bumrah bowled a tight first over in the powerplay and the ploy to give him another one worked for the hosts as he affected the dismissal of Abhishek Sharma. The southpaw fell to the typical Test match line and length from the speedster from around the wicket.

Playing away from his body, Abhishek Sharma could only get a thick outside edge and Ishan Kishan timed his dive to perfection to take a great catch to his left with both his gloves. Here's a video of the dismissal:

Expand Tweet

With several inside edges and close calls for the SRH openers in the powerplay, Mumbai needed a breakthrough to lift their spirits and that's exactly what their spearhead provided with his 18th wicket of the tournament.

MI squeeze SRH with more wickets

Mumbai Indians would consider themselves unlucky not to have SRH two or three down in the powerplay. However, there was also a controllable factor that the hosts haven't quite polished off.

Young Anshul Kambhoj was impressive with his line and length on IPL debut and ended up with figures of 1/42. However, he could have had Travis Head dismissed twice.

Kambhoj cleaned up Head with a brilliant delivery, but the youngster overstepped and his moment of brilliance turned into horror. Head was again given a life off Kambhoj's bowling, with Nuwan Thushara dropping a regulation chance at third man.

Piyush Chawla finally provided the breakthrough by sending back the Australian left-hander and also dismissed Heinrich Klaasen to have Hyderabad 96/5. Mumbai haven't let the most explosive batting line-up in the tournament get away and will be hoping to continue chipping away wickets at regular intervals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback