[Watch] Ishant Sharma's fiery celebration after castling Shikhar Dhawan in PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Ishant Sharma celebrated in style after dismissing Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash in Mullanpur on Saturday, March 23.

Dhawan got off to a good start, scoring 22 runs off 16 games, including four boundaries, but failed to consolidate.

The dismissal took place during the fourth over of PBKS’ run chase. Ishant bowled a length delivery on the stumps and Dhawan tried to play an aggressive shot. However, the southpaw missed the line of the ball, which disturbed the stumps. Following the dismissal, Ishant was elated and celebrated with David Warner.

The wicket came after the left-handed batter had got a reprieve as Axar Patel reacted late at the point in the opening over bowled by Ishant.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

In the same over, Ishant ran out Jonny Bairstow (nine off three deliveries) at the non-striker’s end as Prabhsimran Singh played a straight drive. Thus, PBKS reduced DC to 42/2 after 3.5 overs.

Later in the sixth over, Ishant twisted his right ankle while fielding at deep mid-wicket. The physios attended him as he hobbled off the field. Pravin Dubey replaced him as sub-fielder.

Abishek Porel’s cameo helps DC set a 175-run target for PBKS in IPL 2024 clash

A late flourish from Abishek Porel helped DC post 174/9 against Punjab Kings in their allotted 20 overs on Saturday. Porel smashed an unbeaten 32 runs off 10 balls, including two sixes and four boundaries. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter smashed 25 runs off the last over bowled by Harshal Patel.

Shai Hope and David Warner also chipped in with 33 (25) and 29 (21), respectively. Axar Patel and Mitchell Marsh contributed 21 (13) and 20 (12), respectively. Skipper Pant, who returned to competitive cricket after 15 months, scored 18 off 13 deliveries, hitting two boundaries.

Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel bagged two wickets apiece for PBKS, while Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, and Rahul Chahar bagged one each.

In response, PBKS were 83/2 after nine overs, with Prabhsimran Singh and Sam Curran at the crease.

Follow the PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 clash live score and updates here.