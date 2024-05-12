[Watch] Ishant Sharma teases Virat Kohli after dismissing the RCB star during IPL 2024 match against DC

Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Ishant Sharma had friendly banter with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli after dismissing him during their IPL 2024 match on Sunday, May 12. The duo share a great camaraderie, having played together for several years in domestic as well as international cricket.

Kohli had already hit a four and a six off Ishant Sharma in the fourth over of RCB's innings and wanted more as he went after a good length delivery. However, the star batter could only edge it behind to Abhishek Porel and had to depart after a brisk start.

Ishant Sharma was thrilled to have Virat Kohli's wicket and he also cheekily stood in Kohli's way to give the latter a shoulder bump. As the right-hander had his head down while walking away, even he saw the funny side of the banter.

Here's the video of Kohli's dismissal followed by Ishant's celebration:

Kohli had raced onto 27 off 11 balls and was once again looking in ominous touch after a fantastic 92 in his previous game. It was indeed a timely wicket for the Delhi Capitals just after dismissing Faf du Plessis.

Rajat Patidar & Will Jacks come to RCB's rescue

Virat Kohli has been the backbone of RCB's batting and his wicket meant that the job of steering the ship had to be done by someone else. That someone was Rajat Patidar, who just like in their previous game against the Punjab Kings, walked out to bat and set the tone straightaway.

Delhi Capitals certainly didn't help their case by dropping catches of both Will Jacks and Patidar, but the duo continued to bat with intent. Patidar brought up his fifth half-century of IPL 2024 before perishing. The stage is set for Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, and others to take Bengaluru to a mammoth total.

