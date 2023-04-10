[WATCH] “Iss bar khatam karke aaunga” - Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana receive special video call from Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stars Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana received a special video call from skipper Shreyas Iyer after the team’s spectacular three-wicket win in the IPL 2023 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, April 9.

Shreyas, who is unlikely to feature in the tournament due to a recurring back issue, hailed Rinku for an incredible batting effort that saw him strike five consecutive sixes in the last over bowled by Yash Dayal.

Stand-in skipper Rana chipped into the conversation and quipped:

“Rinku keh raha tha last year ki tarah chhodunga nahi. Iss bar khatam karke aaunga. (Rinku said he will not leave the task incomplete like last year and will finish it this time.)

Rinku clobbered 40 off 15 balls in a match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last year. However, he was dismissed off the penultimate delivery as KKR went down by two runs in a chase of 210.

On Sunday, though, he remained unbeaten on 48 off 21 balls as Kolkata chased down 205 in a last-ball finish against Gujarat.

“The two points we have from this game are thanks to him” - Nitish Rana hails Rinku Singh

Speaking at the post-match presentation after Kolkata’s special win, skipper Rana credited Rinku for earning two points for the team. Reflecting on the spectacular knock, he commented:

“Rinku did something like this last year, although we didn't win that match. When the second six was struck, we started believing more because Yash Dayal wasn't executing that well. As a captain, it's important to have that belief. But this is a one in a 100 chance for something like this to happen.

"Credit goes to Rinku Singh. The two points we have from this game are thanks to him. People asked me why Rinku Singh doesn't get a bigger role, and always plays a small role. I want to say to those reporters if this is the second role, imagine what he can do with the first role.”

Chasing 205, KKR lost their openers cheaply. However, Venkatesh Iyer (83 off 40) and Rana (45 off 29) added 100 for the third wicket to give the innings a boost. Rinku then came in and snatched the game away from GT.

Poll : 0 votes