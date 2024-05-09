[Watch] "It was important to keep my strike rate up" - Virat Kohli laughs sarcastically after 92 off 47 balls in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Virat Kohli made with a sarcastic reply following his batting masterclass in the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamsala on Thursday. The right-hander pointed out his strike rate after scoring 92 runs off 47 balls at 195.74 in an innings featuring six maximums and seven boundaries.

With the knock, Kohli also surpassed 600 runs this season. The 35-year-old is the leading runscorer in IPL 2024 and holds the Orange Cap holder. He has scored 634 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 153.51, including a century and five 50s.

In the mid-match show, Virat Kohli said:

"It was important to keep my strike rate up right through the innings (laughs). So, I was just focused on taking the momentum forward for the team.

"There was a bit of tricky phase when Rajat got, we're three down and then the bit of rain and hail came in, so we had a bit off stop-up momentum. We had to rebuild for about 8-10 balls and then once the base was set, Cameron [Green] got a few boundaries, I thought, yeah, I've to go again."

Kohli further pointed out the two-paced nature of the pitch but added that RCB have got themselves to a par score:

"If you saw Faf and me got done for lack of pace from the pitch when Faf got out and my catch [on zero by Ashutosh Sharma in first over] was dropped as well. So, there was a two-paced feel with the new ball.

"We thought anything over 230 would be a good total here. That was the only mindset. That was a hell of an over from Harshal in the last over otherwise we would've been 250-plus."

This is not the first time that Kohli has shot a dig at commentators with his strike rate jibe in this IPL season. The reaction comes days after former India captain Sunil Gavaskar gave him an indirect reply to his previous message.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will now look to continue his purple patch with the bat as RCB aim for a place in the playoffs. The Delhi-batter is also critical to Team India's success at the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

Virat Kohli's knock helps RCB set a 242-run target for PBKS in IPL 2024 match

A clinical batting display from Virat Kohli helped RCB post 241/7 against PBKS in the IPL on Thursday.

Apart from Kohli, Rajat Patidar scored a quickfire 53 off 23 deliveries with the help of six maximums and three boundaries. Cameron Green provided the late flourish, scoring 46 off 27, hitting one six and five boundaries. Dinesh Karthik also chipped in with 18 off seven.

Harshal Patel starred with the ball for PBKS against his former side, returning with figures of 3/38. Vidwath Kaverappa bagged two wickets, while skipper Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets apiece.

