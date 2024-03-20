[Watch] "Jaisball mode" - Yashasvi Jaiswal hits the nets at Rajasthan Royals camp ahead of IPL 2024

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has commenced his preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), where he will continue to represent the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Jaiswal is expected to play a major role for the inaugural champions, given his red-hot form. The southpaw enjoyed an imperious run in India's recently concluded five-match home Test series against England, finishing as the leading run-getter with 712 runs across nine innings.

The talented youngster was in full flow at Rajasthan's practice session, hitting some wonderful shots against spinners. Giving fans a glimpse of Jaiswal's batting in the nets, RR posted on their official Instagram handle:

"Jaisball mode at SMS."

Jaiswal was RR's standout performer with the bat in IPL 2023. He was the team's leading run-scorer of the season, finishing with 625 runs from 14 outings at an average of 48.07.

The Rajasthan-based side's campaign ended on a heartbreaking note, narrowly missing out on a playoff spot. They finished fifth in the points table after the league stage, with seven wins and as many losses to their name.

"600-plus IPL season is almost loading" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that Rajasthan have one of the most explosive opening pairs this season in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler.

He also predicted that Jaiswal could very well score over 600 runs in this edition. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"I feel Rajasthan's opening combination of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler is amazing. It could actually be ranked No. 1. I am saying that firstly because of Yashasvi Jaiswal's current form. It means his 600-plus IPL season is almost loading."

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their opening encounter of IPL 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, March 24. The afternoon contest will begin at 3:30 PM (IST).