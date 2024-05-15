[Watch] Jake Fraser-McGurk executes a stellar direct-hit from deep to dismiss Ravi Bishnoi in DC vs LSG IPL 2024 clash 

Delhi Capitals (DC) youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk pulled off a spectacular direct hit from deep to run Ravi Bishnoi out against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024. The brilliant piece of fielding took place in the dying stages of the contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 14.

LSG looked dead and buried in the run chase of 209. After Nicholas Pooran's dismissal in the 12th over, there was little less than half of the target still left to be chased down. However, Arshad Khan was not prepared to bow down without a fight and scored a fighting fifty to give DC a major scare.

The left-handed all-rounder had an able partner in Yudhvir Singh Charak at one end, but the imposing required run rate forced the latter to perish. Arshad Khan needed the majority, if not all of the strike to complete a miracle. DC were inching closer after Mukesh Kumar made a strong start to the penultimate over, conceding only a couple of runs off the first two deliveries.

Arshad Khan failed to hit a boundary off the third ball as well, striking the ball to deep midwicket. He was eager to get back on strike and pushed for two, with Bishnoi responding well. However, the bowler failed to get back despite a dive as Jake Fraser-McGurk hit the stumps from quite far to reduce LSG to 183-9.

Have a look at the brilliant piece of fielding right here:

Jake Fraser-McGurk had a horrid outing up until his contribution with the direct hit. He was dismissed for a duck in the first innings and had dropped a simple chance at deep square leg to give Yudhvir Singh a major reprieve.

LSG slumped to a 19-run defeat to keep DC alive in the playoffs race

Mukesh Kumar proceeded to finish the 19th over well, while Rasikh Dar followed it up with a tight final over as well. Arshad Khan's boundaries eventually dried out, and he remained unbeaten on 58 runs off 33 deliveries. LSG finished with 189-9 after 20 overs to further slightly dent their already damaged net run rate, which is almost beyond repair now.

DC have done what they can and have wrapped up their league campaign with 14 points to their name. They will need almost all of the remaining matches in the final leg of the league stage to go in their favor to qualify for the knockouts.

DC's win over LSG also results in RR becoming the second team to make it to the playoffs. There are officially two more spots up for grabs, with five teams still in contention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback