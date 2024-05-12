[Watch] Jake-Fraser McGurk gets run-out in an unlucky manner during IPL 2024 match against RCB

Delhi Capitals' explosive batter Jake-Fraser McGurk lost his wicket in an unlucky manner during the ongoing match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 12. McGurk was at the non-striker's end when a straight drive from Shai Hope touched Yash Dayal's fingers and dismantled the stumps.

Jake-Fraser McGurk was out of his crease when the bails came off the stumps as Royal Challengers Bengaluru got a lucky break. Just on the previous ball, Yash Dayal got rid of Abishek Porel, and then, the well-set McGurk had to depart after scoring 21 runs off eight balls.

Virat Kohli was ecstatic after the fall of McGurk's wicket. You can watch the video of the dismissal right here:

McGurk smacked two fours and two sixes during his brief stay in the middle. He could've turned the game in DC's favor had he remained on the pitch for a few more overs, but Yash Dayal's reflexes helped RCB dismiss him.

Can Jake-Fraser McGurk help Delhi Capitals qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs?

When McGurk gets going, it is difficult to stop the Delhi Capitals (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Delhi Capitals lost by 47 runs against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. DC needed to save their net run rate to have a better chance of qualifying. They will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in a virtual knockout game on Tuesday.

The match will happen at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the Capitals will aim to secure a place in the playoffs. The Super Giants have their fate in their own hands. They can still reach 16 points if they win their remaining two encounters against DC and Mumbai Indians. It will be exciting to see if McGurk and Co. can spoil LSG's party.

