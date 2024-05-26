[Watch] Janhvi Kapoor in utter shock as Mitchell Starc drops Pat Cummins in IPL 2024 final

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor looked in shock as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s ace pacer Mitchell Starc dropped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins in the IPL 2024 final at Chepauk on Sunday (May 26). Cummins got the reprieve while batting on 14 runs off seven balls with Sunrisers at 96/8. He scored 24 off 19 deliveries, including a six and two boundaries as his team reached 113.

The reprieve came in the 16th over of the Sunrisers' innings. Sunil Narine bowled a slower ball and Cummins decided to go downtown. The right-hander, however, got more height than distance as Starc, at long-on, tried to grab it with both hands. It was a simple chance and Starc made a mess out of it. Following the wicket, Janhvi Kapoor looked in disbelief.

Watch the video below:

Cummins was eventually dismissed by Andre Russell in the 19th over, caught by Starc at long-on.

Janhvi Kapoor promoted Mr and Mrs Mahi in IPL 2024

Janhvi, who was accompanied by Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, attended several games of this IPL season. She supports Mumbai Indians (MI) in the T20 extravaganza. The 27-year-old was seen wearing green in the tournament final.

On the professional front, Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal, a romantic drama, opposite Varun Dhawan. She will be seen in a romantic sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rao. The movie revolves around a couple with a common nickname 'Mahi' and a similar passion for cricket. Mahendra, a failed cricketer, spots cricketing talent in his wife, Mahima, and encourages her to follow her dream of becoming a cricketer and coaches her on her journey.

As far as the match is concerned, KKR are chasing 114 to win their third title in the tournament. That came as the Knight Riders' bowlers stole the show as Sunrisers registered the lowest total in any IPL final. Andre Russell bagged three wickets, while Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana scalped two apiece.

KKR have already beaten SRH twice this season by four runs and eight wickets in the league game and Qualifier 1, respectively.

Follow the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final live score and updates here.

