[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah claims his 2nd fifer in IPL history in MI vs RCB IPL 2024 clash

Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah produced a sensational spell in the IPL 2024 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The Ahmedabad-born cricketer took the first five-wicket haul of the season as he dismissed Vijaykumar Vyshak in the final over of his spell.

The veteran pacer started by getting the better of Virat Kohli for three off nine deliveries. The right-arm speedster's next four wickets came in his final two overs, dismissing Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan, and Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Bumrah became the fourth bowler to claim two five-wicket hauls in the IPL, joining Jaydev Unadkat, James Faulkner, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Vyshak was the fifth victim as the batter went for a flat-batted shot, but could only loft it to mid-off as Mohammad Nabi took a simple catch. Bumrah is also now the purple cap holder.

Watch Bumrah's fifer here.

Despite the star bowler's fifer, the Royal Challengers managed to reach a steep total of 196 in their stipulated 20 overs. Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar hit half-centuries to stitch an 82-run partnership. Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik's heroics of 53 off 23 deliveries, including 19 off the final over set the hosts 197 for victory.

"When the first over was bowled, I realised the ball was gripping a bit" - Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

After grabbing outstanding figures of 4-0-21-5, Bumrah spoke to the host broadcaster and claimed the need to bowl hard lengths as the ball was gripping on the surface. The right-arm new-ball bowler elaborated:

"It was a good day. One of those days where what I was executing was working. Wicket looked sticky (early on). Disappointed with my last ball. When the first over was bowled, I realised the ball was gripping a bit. Wanted to bowl a good hard length. I've been doing this for 11 years, so I'm used to it. What happened at the end was dew set in and it got better to bat on."

Both Mumbai and Bengaluru have so far won only one game each.