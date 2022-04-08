[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan participate in a photoshoot; franchise shares a glimpse on MI daily

Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketers Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah recently participated in a photoshoot and promotional activity for the franchise. Skipper Rohit Sharma also joined the duo and they looked in good spirits.

Rohit's daughter Samaira Sharma was also present at the location and had a fun interaction with Ishan Kishan off camera. She entertained everyone with her cute mannerisms.

The Mumbai franchise gave fans a sneak peek into all this through MI daily, sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. Fans can also see Bumrah and Ishan Kishan getting ready for the shoot.

Apart from that, one can catch a glimpse of the team's latest training session in the latter half of the video. The post was captioned as:

"We have someone looking cute in today's 𝐌𝐈 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 and it's not Samaira! 😋💙 #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians"

You can watch the video below:

MI will square off against RCB on April 9 in their next match

The Mumbai Indians began the season with a hat-trick of losses against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. Their bowling department is yet to come to the party and has been their Achilles heel this season.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will now face a tough challenge when they meet an in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next game on April 9.

Here is MI's schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 9, MCA Stadium Pune

Match 23: Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 13, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 26: Mumbai Indians vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 3:30 PM IST, April 16, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 33: Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 21, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 37: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 24, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 44: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 51: Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 6, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 12, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 65: Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, May 17, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 69: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, May 21, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

