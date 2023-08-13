[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah spotted bowling with full intensity at NCA

Jasprit Bumrah has resumed bowling with full intensity at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The star Indian fast bowler was spotted bowling the same way he did before he got injured in a video shared by a fan on Facebook.

Bumrah has been out of action since the home T20I series against Australia last year. The right-arm fast bowler missed the T20 World Cup due to injury. He also remained out of action in IPL 2023 and ICC World Test Championship Final as he underwent back surgery and took his time to recover fully.

Based on the video, it looks like Bumrah is fully fit to play now. The BCCI have named him the captain of the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming away series against Ireland. Ahead of Team India's departure to Ireland, Bumrah worked hard in the nets at the National Cricket Academy.

You can watch the video here:

As one can see in the clip, Bumrah looks to be back in his old shape. He can be seen running fast and delivering the ball with some serious pace in the above video.

Can Jasprit Bumrah help India maintain their 100% win record against Ireland in T20I cricket?

Jasprit Bumrah will captain India against Ireland this month

India have never lost a T20I match against Ireland before. The Men in Blue last played a T20I series against Ireland in mid-2022, where Hardik Pandya made his T20I captaincy debut and led the nation to a 2-0 win in the two-match series.

India will play three T20Is against Ireland from August 18 to 23. It will be interesting to see how Bumrah performs in his first series after recovering from injury. It will also be his first series as India's T20I skipper.

All eyes will be on the right-arm pacer when the series starts in Dublin.

