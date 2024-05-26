[Watch] Jaydev Unadkat adjudged LBW despite bails not dislodging in KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) tail-ender Jaydev Unadkat was dismissed bizarrely during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) final against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The incident took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 26.

Unadkat was trying to hang around with the bat to provide support to skipper Pat Cummins at the other end. The lower-order batter had to deal with Sunil Narine in the 18th over. He failed to read an off-spinner in the final delivery, leading to the ball hitting straight on the pad, with the bat not even close to it.

The ball went on to nudge the off stump with enough force to cause the bails to flash. However, it was only for a moment as the bails did not fall off the groove, and instead returned to its original position. There was confusion initially as KKR players thought that they had struck once again.

Trending

However, once they realized that the bail did not fall off, skipper Shreyas Iyer went for the review. Replays showed that Unadkat was trapped in front, and with three reds showing up, he had to walk back to the pavilion.

Have a look at the strange incident right here:

SRH were soon bundled out after Jaydev Unadkat's departure, with Cummins holing out to the long-on fielder. Starc had once dropped the SRH skipper in the contest, but held onto the opportunity, the second time round.

SRH record the lowest total in IPL final history

KKR were relentless with the ball once SRH opted to bat first after winning the toss. The Shreyas Iyer-led side made early inroads much like in the Qualifier 1 clash, and the Orange Army could not recover from the recurring setbacks.

Andre Russell was among the pick of the bowlers, making timely breakthroughs in the latter half of the innings.

"We are not going to take it (target) lightly. These guys (SRH) are going to come out and try to defend this total. We have to make sure that we get a good powerplay. If we get 40-50 without loss or even one wicket down, we are on our way. The bowlers set it up very well. We as batters have to get the job done," Russell said during the innings break.

KKR openers Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have made their way out for the run chase. If KKR manages to chase the total down, it would be their third IPL title triumph after 2012 and 2014.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️