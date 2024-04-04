[Watch] Jitesh Sharma trips and falls over while trying to prevent a boundary in GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma mistimed his dive while trying to prevent a boundary in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The incident occurred in the second over of the innings bowled by left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh as the ball hit Wriddhiman Saha's pad. With the ball racing away to the boundary, Sharma was trying to remove his gloves while also mistiming his dive, thereby failing from striking the fence. His face went down as he visibly regretted not making a good attempt to save four runs.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media as the youngster tripped over hilariously. Watch it here:

Both Titans and Kings made one change each to their side. Sikandar Raza came in for Liam Livingstone for PBKS, while Kane Williamson was drafted in for David Miller.

Shubman Gill's majestic 89* leaves PBKS chasing 200 in Ahmedabad

Shubman Gill (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Titans skipper Shubman Gill spearheaded their innings on the night as he hammered an unbeaten 89 off 48 with 6 fours and 4 sixes to propel their side to 199 in 20 overs. The returning Williamson and B Sai Sudharsan also made critical contributions to the cause, while Rahul Tewatia stayed unbeaten at 23 off eight balls.

Kagiso Rabada emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-44-2, while Harpreet Brar and Harshal Patel finished with one each.

The Titans are coming off a convincing win against the SunRisers Hyderabad, while PBKS suffered two consecutive defeats after beating the Delhi Capitals in their opener.

Shubman Gill and co. overcame the Mumbai Indians in their opening match in Ahmedabad, but lost to defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) comprehensively at Chepauk. Nevertheless, they will fancy beating the Punjab Kings, given the target they have set for the opposition.