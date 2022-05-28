[Watch] Jos Buttler gets a reprieve as RCB's Dinesh Karthik drops a dolly in Qualifier 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik dropped the easy catch of Rajasthan Royals' (RR) batter Jos Buttler in Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Chasing 158 runs, Rajasthan openers Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal went out all guns blazing. The Englishman, in particular, bossed the run chase. The Royals were well-placed at 67/1 at the end of the powerplay.

Jos Buttler's pyrotechnics were equally matched by luck as he had a couple of narrow escapes. After a couple of inside-edges went past the stumps, Dinesh Karthik dropped a dolly when the RR opener was batting at 66 runs.

The 31-year-old went for the drive and found the edge. It was a regulation catch for Karthik, who made a mess out of it. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer couldn't get behind the line of the ball as it deviated a bit at the last moment.

The bowler was certainly disappointed with the effort from a cricketer of Karthik's stature.

The missed opportunity proved to be costly for the Royal Challengers. Buttler registered his fourth IPL century to guide RR to the final after 12 years.

The 31-year-old remained unbeaten on 106 runs from 60 balls, including 10 boundaries and six maximums, to chase down the total with 11 balls to spare.

"Came into the season with very low expectations" - Jos Buttler

And what little margin for error bowlers have against him. Salutations sir! 🏼 🏼 🏼 This I think, was Buttler largely playing ‘as per merit of the ball’ kinda innings. That he got 106 off just 60 balls shows the rare class of the man!And what little margin for error bowlers have against him. Salutations sir! This I think, was Buttler largely playing ‘as per merit of the ball’ kinda innings. That he got 106 off just 60 balls shows the rare class of the man! And what little margin for error bowlers have against him. Salutations sir! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

The Rajasthan cricketer has set the 15th edition of the IPL on fire with his breathtaking knocks. After a blistering start, Buttler witnessed a couple of low scores before getting his rhythm back in the playoffs.

Shedding light on expectations before coming to India at the post-match presentation ceremony, Buttler said:

"I came into the season with very low expectations but with a lot of energy and excitement. and to be stood here now and have the season I had with such a great team and get us into the finals is incredibly exciting."

He added:

"I had a tournament of two halves. I had some really honest conversations with some close people around me, Kumar Sangakkara and Trevor Penney. I was feeling a bit of pressure, getting distracted and I was trying to suppress it. And it was only until a week ago or so, I opened up inside and talking about that made me feel a lot better going into Kolkata and that innings gave me the confidence that helped today."

Jos Buttler has amassed 824 runs this year in 16 matches at an average of 58.86, including four centuries and as many fifties.

