[Watch] "Kaam chalu hai doston" - Suryakumar Yadav sweats it out in the gym ahead of IPL 2024

Team India's swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav is training hard to gear up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), where he will continue to represent Mumbai Indians (MI).

Suryakumar has been on the sidelines since suffering an ankle injury during India's tour of South Africa last December. He also underwent a sports hernia surgery earlier this year.

The 33-year-old is expected to make his comeback in IPL 2024. He recently took to his official Instagram handle to share a video, giving fans a glimpse of his recent workout session.

He captioned the post:

"Kaam chalu hai doston. Milte hain jaldi. (The work is in progress, friends. See you soon)."

Suryakumar Yadav dazzled the viewers with his batting exploits before sustaining an ankle injury in the third and final T20I of India's series against South Africa. He notched up his fourth T20I century in the match, mustering 100 runs off 56 balls.

Under Suryakumar's captaincy, India drew the three-match series 1-1 by claiming a massive 106-run win in the third fixture. Earlier in the series, the opening encounter was washed out due to rain, while the Proteas completed a five-wicket victory in the second contest.

Reports suggest that Suryakumar Yadav could miss MI's first two IPL 2024 matches

Suryakumar Yadav reportedly could be unavailable for MI's first two matches of IPL 2024 as he continues to recover from his injury. However, a BCCI source confirmed that the batter would surely make his return this season.

Giving an update about Suryakumar's fitness, the source told PTI:

"Surya's rehabilitation is on track and he will certainly 'return to play' in the IPL itself. However, it is still not clear whether the NCA's Sports Science and Medical Team will give clearance to play in the first two away games against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad."

Suryakumar's return is highly anticipated by Indian cricket fans as well, given that the 2024 T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin shortly after IPL 2024. He has been one of the standout performers for the Men in Blue in the recent past and is also the No. 1 ranked batter in ICC Rankings for T20Is.

Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2024 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24.