[Watch] Kagiso Rabada starts his Punjab Kings training for IPL 2022 with a customary 'burrah'

Celebrated fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has joined the Punjab Kings (PBKS) training camp for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ahead of the start of the practice session, the Protean pacer performed the customary 'burrah' celebration. He was accompanied by young fast bowler Arshdeep Singh who was retained by the Punjab franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The Punjab franchise shared a short clip on their social media handles and captioned the post:

"The customary 𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒓𝒂𝒉 from KG to start off his first training session with us. #SaddaPunjab #IPL2022 #PunjabKings #ਸਾਡਾਪੰਜਾਬ @KagisoRabada25."

Rabada and Arshdeep were seen enjoying the ritual while the rest of their teammates looked on.

Incidentally, the 26-year-old fast bowler was not retained by Delhi Capitals and entered the auction. He saw interest from a couple of franchises, including his former team. Gujarat Titans also showed an interest in signing the seasoned pacer. However, Punjab Kings had the last laugh, shelling a whopping ₹9.25 crores for the Protean.

Kagiso Rabada has done exceptionally well in the last couple of seasons for the Delhi Capitals. He has 76 wickets under his belt in 50 games at an economy rate of 8.21 runs per over. He won the Purple Cap in IPL 2022 when he scalped 30 wickets in 17 matches.

He is expected to be available for selection in Punjab Kings' next fixture against Chennai Super Kings on April 2.

Punjab Kings' cricketers team up for a hilarious dance video

After making a flying start to the IPL 2022 campaign, the Punjab players are in a great mood. The celebrations continued as Shikhar Dhawan recently shared a dance video on his social media handle along with other teammates.

The veteran opener was joined by Kagiso Rabada, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar in the video. Dhawan captioned the post:

"Punjabi tadka aur Carribean Masti #TeamBonding 🤗😄."

As the celebrations continue, the cricketers will now be preparing for the next challenge against Chennai.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar