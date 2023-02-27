[Watch] "Kaise KKR boys pe dil na lagaye koi"- Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Nayar sing a song at Shardul Thakur's pre-wedding function

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer and team management member Abhishek Nayar lit up Shardul Thakur's pre-wedding functions with their singing performances.

KKR shared a video from Shardul's function on Instagram, where Iyer and Nayar are on the stage with a mic. The singer sang the famous 'Kesariya' song from the Bollywood movie 'Brahmastra', and Iyer joined him on the mic as well.

Shardul Thakur performed a short dance with his soon-to-be-wife Mittali Parulkar as Iyer sang. Kolkata Knight Riders posted a video from the function on Instagram and captioned it with some modified lyrics from the aforementioned song.

"Hamko itna bata de koi, kaise KKR boys pe dil na lagaye koi," KKR captioned the video.

Fans have loved the video from Shardul's function. In just three hours, the clip has received more than 65,000 likes on Kolkata Knight Riders' official Instagram account. 272 users have also left a comment under the post.

Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur will play together for India and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023

KKR Karavan @KkrKaravan | Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur selected for ODIs against Australia.

Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur will play a lot of matches together in the coming months. First, they will don the Indian jersey in the upcoming ODI series against Australia on the road to the Cricket World Cup 2023.

After the series against Australia, Iyer and Thakur will join the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2023. Iyer will captain the team, while Thakur will make his KKR debut this season. The Kolkata-based team signed him in the trade window from Delhi Capitals ahead of the new season.

Both Iyer and Thakur have been match-winners for their teams in white-ball cricket. It will be interesting to see how they perform in the upcoming matches. The two players will be keen to impress the selectors and then represent Team India together in the Asia Cup and Cricket World Cup later this year.

